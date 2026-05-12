Two suspected NSCN militants killed in Assam Rifles operation in Arunachal’s Changlang

Two militants allegedly belonging to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) were killed during a counter-insurgency operation carried out by the Assam Rifles in eastern Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, officials said on Tuesday, May 12.

The encounter took place during a night-long operation in a thickly forested area near Songking village under the jurisdiction of Miao police station. Security officials said arms and ammunition were recovered from the site following the operation.

According to sources, the Assam Rifles launched the operation based on specific intelligence inputs indicating the presence of NSCN militants in the area. The militants were reportedly camping in the region and were allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting local villagers.

Sources further stated that villagers had been facing sustained pressure from the militants to pay extortion money. Acting on the inputs, troops initiated a search operation in the area, during which they reportedly came under heavy fire from the militants, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire.

The operation continued through the night, resulting in the killing of two militants. Security forces have launched an extensive search operation in the surrounding areas to trace any remaining insurgents and secure the region.

Meanwhile, another exchange of fire was reported near Chop village under the Wakka circle in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district on Monday, May 11 night. Officials said troops of the Assam Rifles and militants were involved in a heavy gunbattle in the area.

However, no casualties have been reported from either side in the Longding encounter so far. Further details regarding both operations are awaited.