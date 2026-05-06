Two ULFA (I) cadres surrender before security forces at Arunachal's Pangsu Pass

Two active cadres of the banned insurgent outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) surrendered before security forces at Pangsu Pass in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday night, officials said.

The surrendered militants have been identified as Lekang Axom alias Ashok Sonowal (31), holding the rank of SS Corporal and a resident of Mahadevpur in Arunachal Pradesh, and Nipen Axom alias Biplav Buragohain (31), an SS Lance Corporal from Gohaingaon in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

According to sources, both cadres deserted the outfit’s General Headquarters at Ranu on May 3. After leaving the camp, they reportedly travelled on foot before reaching the Pangsau security post, where they formally surrendered.

Security agencies are currently questioning the two surrendered cadres to gather intelligence on the outfit’s recent activities, operational strength and movements along the India-Myanmar border.

The surrender is being seen as a significant development amid continuing efforts by security forces to weaken insurgent networks operating in the Northeast and encourage more cadres to return to the mainstream.

