Two ULFA(I) cadres held in Arunachal after alleged plot to ambush security forces, plant IED

Assam Rifles, in coordination with Changlang and Tinsukia police, apprehended two suspected ULFA(I) cadres allegedly planning an ambush and IED attack along the Miao-Vijaynagar road in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

The operation was launched on September 29 based on intelligence inputs regarding a possible attack in the area.

The two apprehended cadres were identified as SS Lance Corporal Sahdev Rai alias Bappi Akhom and SS Private Siraju Alam alias Shiraj Asom, according to the security forces.

An AK-series rifle, three magazines and 90 live rounds were recovered during the operation.

According to the security forces, the two men were intercepted before they could allegedly execute the planned attack. During questioning, they reportedly revealed that they were part of a larger group of around 20 armed cadres.

Security forces said the operation prevented a potential attack targeting security personnel and civilians and could provide leads about the group's network, operational methods and future plans.

Search and combing operations are continuing in the area to locate the other suspected insurgents, officials said.

The Miao-Vijaynagar road runs through the remote Changlang district and the Namdapha landscape. The route is strategically significant and forms part of the proposed Kharsang-Miao-Vijaynagar Frontier Highway (NH-913).

The Assam Rifles said the operation reflected the forces' intelligence-based approach and continued efforts to maintain security in the region.