ULFA cadre surrenders to security forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap

An ULFA cadre surrendered before security forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Saturday, officials confirmed.

The surrender followed specific intelligence inputs and technical monitoring regarding the presence and movement of the insurgent, leading to a joint operation by Assam Rifles, the state police, and the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

The operation resulted in the voluntary surrender of self-styled private Kamal Akhan, also known as Vikas Mohanta, 23, who was affiliated with the banned outfit.

A 7.65 pistol with one magazine and six rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition was also deposited by the cadre during the surrender.

The surrendered cadre, along with the weapon and ammunition, has been handed over to the police for further legal formalities and rehabilitation procedures, in accordance with established norms.

Officials highlighted that the successful outcome reflects strong inter-agency coordination between Assam Rifles, the state and Assam police, and underscores ongoing efforts to ensure insurgents’ return to mainstream society.