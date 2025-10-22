ULFA (I) militant killed in gunfight with security forces in Arunachal’s Namsai

A cadre of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) has been killed during an armed confrontation with security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district.

The firefight erupted on the night of October 21 when Assam Rifles personnel engaged a group of approximately seven ULFA (I) militants near 6 Mile.

According to security sources, the militant group was allegedly connected to a recent assault on the Kakopathar Army camp in Assam. The deceased militant has been identified as Iwan Axom, also known as Konti Axom and Abhikeshwar Moran.

Following the encounter, troops recovered an HK rifle, a hand grenade, and a bag from the dead militant. The remaining members of the group managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Authorities are continuing their search for the other militants who fled the encounter site. Further details are awaited as investigations proceed.