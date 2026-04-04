ULFA-I militant surrenders in Arunachal’s Tirap district

A militant of the banned outfit ULFA-I surrendered before security forces in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on April 4.

The surrendered cadre was identified as Jintu Gogoi (23), also known as Arun Asom, a resident of Hachara village under Singhadawar Police Station in Assam’s Sivasagar district.

He laid down arms at the Superintendent of Police’s office in Khonsa on April 3, in the presence of the police, Assam Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

During the surrender, the militant handed over a 7.65 mm Italian-made pistol along with one magazine and 10 rounds of live ammunition.

Officials said the surrender is part of ongoing efforts by security forces to encourage militants to renounce violence and return to the mainstream. Further investigation into the matter is underway.