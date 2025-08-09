ULFA (I), NSCN militants open fire on Assam Rifles camp in Arunachal’s Lazu

Suspected militants belonging to ULFA (Independent) and NSCN launched a gun attack on an Assam Rifles camp at Noglo in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lazu area.

The incident took place at around 4 a.m., targeting the security installation.

According to reports, the outfits fired around 25 rounds of ammunition before Assam Rifles personnel retaliated with light machine guns (LMGs).

Details regarding any casualties or damage have not yet been confirmed, and a search operation in the area is underway.



Also Read: Haflong woman swindles Rs 60 lakh from locals, arrested while attempting to flee