ULFA-I supply chain busted near Myanmar border; four held in Arunachal operation

Authorities in Arunachal Pradesh have arrested three individuals and seized a large quantity of medical supplies and other goods near the Myanmar border following a targeted operation in Nampong, Changlang district.

The action was based on credible intelligence that ULFA-I cadre SS Major General Arunodoi Dohutia had demanded medicines and other supplies from a resident of Tinsukia, Assam.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of the Additional SP Hq, in coordination with the Arunachal Pradesh Police and the Indian Army.

Among those detained were Jitu Moran, also known as Moina, 50, a resident of Hukani Gaon, Bordubi; Julie Gogoi, 38, who has been running a grocery shop in Nampong since 2001; and her husband Dipak Gogoi, 52, both residents of Parbatipur, Jagun; and Yanshay Sokrang of Pangsau, Myanmar.

In addition to the arrests, four Myanmarese nationals were also detained for allegedly transporting goods to ULFA camps across the border. Officials described the seized items as a substantial cache of medical supplies and other essentials, highlighting the cross-border networks used by the insurgent group. Authorities said the operation is part of ongoing efforts to disrupt ULFA-I activities and prevent the smuggling of contraband into the region.