ULFA(I) cadre surrenders before security forces in Arunachal's Khonsa

An active cadre of the banned insurgent outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) surrendered before security forces in Khonsa on Tuesday, March 3, following an operation based on specific intelligence inputs.

According to an official press release, intelligence inputs were received regarding the presence of a ULFA(I) operative in the general area of Horu Chinghan under Tirap district. Acting swiftly on the input, a team from the Khonsa Battalion launched a focused operation from the Company Operating Base (COB) at Noglo.

Officials stated that upon reaching the suspected hideout, security personnel established contact with the individual and initiated negotiations, urging him to surrender peacefully. “Upon reaching the suspected location, efforts were made to establish contact with the individual and persuade him to surrender. Following negotiations, the cadre agreed to lay down arms and was subsequently taken into custody at COB Noglo,” the release said.

The surrendered militant has been identified as self-styled 2nd Lieutenant Bitul Baruha (31), reportedly associated with the ULFA(I) faction, which has been active in parts of Assam and neighbouring states.

During the surrender, security forces recovered one 0.40 calibre pistol along with a magazine and two live rounds of ammunition from his possession.