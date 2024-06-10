A man sold his niece for mere Rs 3,000, who was later rescued by cops in Arunachal Pradesh. The man, identified as Kanu Goala sold the girl to Wangpu Dorjee, a resident of Dhirang in neighboring Arunachal Pradesh.

According to media reports, Dorjee purchased the child with intentions of employing her as a child laborer in his household.

The incident was brought to the attention of authorities following a complaint lodged by the child's distraught parents at the local Barghat police station.

Acting swiftly, the police conducted a rescue operation, retrieving the child from Arunachal Pradesh and relocating her to a children's home.

However, amidst the unfolding investigation, a surprising twist emerged. The owner of an apple garden where the child was intended to work, vehemently denied any involvement in purchasing the child for monetary gain.

Instead, he claimed that the Rs 3,000 exchanged hands solely for financial assistance purposes.