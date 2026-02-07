Union Budget 2026–27 reflects strong focus on Northeast, Arunachal: Pabitra Margherita

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Shri Pabitra Margherita, on February 7, said that the Union Budget 2026–27 is forward-looking and reflects confidence in the potential of every region of the country, with a special and sustained focus on the North Eastern Region and Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP State Headquarters in Itanagar, Shri Margherita credited Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a Budget that balances responsibility, aspiration and long-term vision. He said the Budget clearly reflects the Prime Minister’s belief that the North East is no longer on the margins but has emerged as a key pillar of India’s growth story.

State BJP President Shri Kaling Moyong, MLA Shri Mutchu Mithi, State BJP Vice President Shri Ashok Songchoju and other party leaders and workers were present during the press briefing.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s close engagement with Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Margherita said Prime Minister Modi has visited the state six times since assuming office, showing his personal commitment and long-term vision for the development of the region. He said these visits underline the NDA government’s consistent focus on the strategic, economic and cultural importance of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Minister pointed out that public capital expenditure has seen a significant rise, increasing from Rs 2 lakh crore in 2014–15 to Rs 12.2 lakh crore in FY 2026–27. He said this increase has strengthened infrastructure-led growth across the country, including in the North Eastern states.

Speaking on fiscal support to states, Shri Margherita said Arunachal Pradesh received only Rs 5,749 crore as tax devolution between 2004 and 2014. In contrast, under the NDA government led by Prime Minister Modi, the state has received over Rs 1.53 lakh crore so far. For FY 2026–27 alone, Rs 20,666 crore has been allocated as tax devolution, along with Rs 43,197 crore as grants-in-aid, which has significantly enhanced the state’s financial capacity. He also noted that Rs 6,812.3 crore has been allocated for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) in FY 2026–27.

Shri Margherita highlighted several major initiatives for the North East announced in the Budget. These include development of Buddhist circuits, focused support for agarwood cultivation, upgradation of the National Mental Health Institute in Tezpur as a regional apex institution, and a pilot scheme to train 10,000 tourist guides across 20 iconic destinations. He said these steps will give a major boost to tourism and livelihood opportunities in the region.

On urban and human capital development, the Minister said the Budget proposes the creation of City Economic Regions with an allocation of Rs 5,000 crore per region over five years. He also highlighted the plan to add one lakh allied health professionals over the next five years, strengthening healthcare services and generating employment. In addition, he spoke about the government’s focus on the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector to promote skill development, innovation and job creation, especially for young people.

Focusing on Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Margherita said the Budget offers a future-ready roadmap for a Viksit Arunachal, aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. He said continued support through interest-free loans under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure has enabled the state to invest in roads, bridges, schools and healthcare facilities, ensuring development reaches even the most remote border villages.

Concluding his address, Shri Margherita said the Union Budget 2026–27 reinforces the NDA government’s commitment to inclusive and balanced regional development, ensuring that Arunachal Pradesh and the entire North Eastern Region continue to move steadily on the path of growth and progress.