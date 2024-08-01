In a meeting held in New Delhi, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DONER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, conferred with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. The discussion focused on exploring various development projects to elevate the state's status as a key 'Gateway of Development.'

Scindia shared insights on the collaboration, stating, "Had a detailed discussion on the possibilities of various development projects in the State to further strengthen its position as a 'Gateway of Development'," in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his enthusiasm about the meeting on the same platform, saying, "Glad to have met Hon Minister Scindia in New Delhi. We discussed how Arunachal can contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant and developed India." Khandu also highlighted the state’s need for increased 4G connectivity, a critical step towards enhancing communication and improving quality of life for residents.