Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, arrived at Donyi Polo Airport today for a two-day visit aimed at reviewing and promoting key infrastructure and connectivity projects in Arunachal Pradesh. Upon her arrival, she was warmly welcomed by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Health Minister Biyuram Wahge.

During her visit, Sitharaman is expected to engage with local officials and stakeholders to discuss the successful implementation of various ambitious initiatives in the state, including advancements in energy and connectivity.

On October 1, the Minister will attend a Credit Outreach Program at DK Convention Hall, followed by the inauguration of the SBI Regional Business Office in Namsai and further outreach initiatives.

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