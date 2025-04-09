The Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, is scheduled to visit Arunachal Pradesh from April 10 to April 13, 2025, as part of the ongoing Poshan Pakhwara celebrations.





Her visit will involve a series of field engagements, program reviews, and interactions aimed at strengthening the implementation of welfare schemes targeting women, children, and marginalized communities.



During the four-day tour, the Minister will travel to the Kra Daadi and Lower Subansiri districts, where she will participate in multiple Poshan Pakhwara activities.





The visit is part of a broader strategy to assess the ground-level impact of central government schemes and promote the objectives of the Poshan Abhiyaan, a flagship mission to improve nutritional outcomes across India.



Annapurna Devi is expected to visit schools, Anganwadi centers, hospitals, cooperatives, and Self Help Groups (SHGs) to interact directly with beneficiaries and frontline workers.



In addition to field visits, the Minister will chair review meetings with Deputy Commissioners and district officials to evaluate the performance of various government programs.





The discussions will focus on flagship initiatives of the central government, particularly those under the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Special emphasis will be placed on identifying gaps in implementation and ensuring more efficient service delivery to vulnerable populations.