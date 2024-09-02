Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel, Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, met with Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik at Raj Bhawan on Sunday. The discussion centered on key developmental initiatives, the enhancement of vibrant border villages, and various welfare schemes being implemented across the state.

Governor Parnaik underscored Arunachal Pradesh’s vast potential in both hydropower and tourism sectors. He highlighted that the state possesses over 58,000 MW of hydropower potential, yet only a fraction has been utilized. Parnaik also emphasized the state's diverse landscape—including fast-flowing rivers, deep gorges, and snow-capped peaks—which offers significant opportunities for tourism.

The Governor pointed out that Arunachal Pradesh could significantly benefit from eco-tourism, religious tourism, and adventure tourism. In response, Minister Varma, currently on a three-day visit to the state, assured full support for these developmental and welfare efforts.