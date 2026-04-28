Union Minister B.L. Verma reviews Central welfare schemes in Arunachal Pradesh

Union Minister B. L. Verma on April 28, said flagship welfare initiatives are bringing tangible improvements in the lives of people in Arunachal Pradesh, during a review of Central schemes in the State.

Describing the northeastern State as “jannat” (heaven), the Minister said targeted funding under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region aims to balance infrastructure growth with the preservation of natural and cultural heritage.

During his visit to Ziro Valley, Verma undertook an on-ground assessment of various schemes being implemented by the Centre.

At Pai Gate, he inspected houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and reviewed the progress of the ‘Housing for All’ mission, interacting with beneficiaries.

He later visited a fair price shop at Hong village, where he assessed the functioning of the public distribution system under the National Food Security Act and reviewed the delivery of subsidised food grains to eligible households.

Officials said the visit was aimed at evaluating the implementation and impact of key welfare schemes in the region.