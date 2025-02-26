Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan attended the grand Nyokum Yullo celebrations in Itanagar, joining the Nyishi community in their vibrant festivities.

He was accompanied by Topin Ete, MLA of Aalo West, as they witnessed the mass celebrations.

The event showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Nyishi community, with traditional rituals, performances, and warm hospitality on full display. Paswan expressed gratitude for being part of the occasion, calling it an enriching experience.



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"The Nyokum Yullo celebrations hold immense significance in promoting unity, harmony, and cultural exchange. I feel humbled to be a part of this joyous occasion and look forward to witnessing the continued growth and prosperity of the Nyishi community," Paswan stated.

The festival, deeply rooted in the traditions of the Nyishi tribe, symbolizes prayers for prosperity and well-being. The grand celebrations in Itanagar reinforced the community’s commitment to preserving their heritage while embracing progress.