Union Minister inaugurates new terminal and facilities at Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar

The newly constructed terminal building of Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi has been officially made operational today, with Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu presiding over the inauguration. The upgraded terminal will be able to handle 800 passengers per hour, while the old temporary terminal has been repurposed into a cargo facility.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister Kinjarapu said the airport will soon be connected to cities in southern India, further enhancing regional connectivity.

Phase-I of the major airport infrastructure project, inaugurated by the Prime Minister on November 19, 2022, was completed at a cost of ₹508.67 crore. It included the construction of a 2,300-metre runway, apron facilities capable of accommodating Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft, helicopter stands, two taxiways, ground safety equipment areas, isolation bays, and link taxi tracks. An interim terminal building of 2,000 sqm with modern amenities, costing ₹25.84 crore, was also completed, with a handling capacity of 200 passengers per hour.

Currently, Donyi Polo Airport handles around 40 scheduled domestic flights per week, connecting major cities such as Kolkata, Delhi, Guwahati, and Tezu, with services operated by IndiGo and Alliance Air. The project is designed to handle up to one million passengers annually.

Phase-II expansion works, being executed by M/s Universal Contractors & Engineers Pvt. Ltd., are underway and scheduled for completion by July 15, 2025, at a cost of ₹195.57 crore. The expansion includes a new 4,100 sqm terminal building with modern amenities (₹79.72 crore), a new Air Traffic Control tower and technical block (₹30.55 crore), a fire station, mechanical transport workshop, covered kerbside lanes, baggage handling facilities, residential colonies, transit hostels, DVOR, medical centres, and car parking facilities for 100 cars with provision for 200 more as per the master plan.

Officials said the project demonstrates the government’s commitment to strengthening regional aviation infrastructure. Once Phase-II is completed, the airport will be equipped to handle larger passenger volumes while offering state-of-the-art amenities.