Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, joined hands with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu to discuss key development initiatives aimed at shaping the state’s future. The high-level review meeting centered on driving infrastructure growth, improving connectivity, and fostering sustainable development opportunities for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Expressing his gratitude towards the Union Minister for his dedicated support, Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media, praising Scindia’s approach, which he described as “beyond mere demand and supply.” Khandu highlighted Scindia’s commitment to providing genuine handholding and fostering collaboration to ensure long-term development in the region.

“Your focus on genuine engagement sets a powerful foundation for our state’s progress,” Khandu said, acknowledging Scindia’s role in the region's transformation. The meeting focused on identifying Arunachal Pradesh’s unique strengths, challenges, and opportunities, with discussions revolving around data-driven planning and prioritization of sectors essential for the state’s development.

The two leaders delved into strategic planning, emphasizing the importance of infrastructure development, which is seen as key to Arunachal's growth. Scindia, who was warmly welcomed by CM Khandu and presented with a traditional headgear, expressed his eagerness to closely collaborate with the state government to ensure continued growth and prosperity.

“We are mapping out a clear path for the future of Arunachal Pradesh, ensuring that we foster both sustainable growth and improve the quality of life for our people,” Scindia said. His visit and the productive discussions are expected to unlock new avenues for collaboration between the central government and the state, potentially transforming Arunachal Pradesh into a hub for regional connectivity and development.

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