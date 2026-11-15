Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has assured full support to Arunachal Pradesh for organising the 35th Senior National Wushu Championship 2026, scheduled to be held in Itanagar from December 9 to 15.

A delegation of the All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (AAPWA), led by its General Secretary, Advocate John Tara Bakey, met the Union Minister during his visit to his hometown of Nachi in Bichom district.

The delegation included AAPWA President Tach Tadar, Vice President Likha Tadh, Joint Secretaries Tai Yamak and Bamang Ampa.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed Rijiju on the state's preparations for hosting the national-level championship and highlighted its significance in strengthening the sporting ecosystem and providing a platform for emerging athletes.

Rijiju appreciated the association's efforts to bring the prestigious event to Arunachal Pradesh and assured the delegation of his wholehearted support and cooperation for its successful organisation.

The delegation also invited the Union Minister to attend the championship. Acknowledging his official commitments, Rijiju said he would positively consider the invitation and extend all possible assistance.

The AAPWA expressed gratitude to the Union Minister for his encouragement and assurance of support, stating that it remains committed to organising the championship to the highest standards.