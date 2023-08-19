A gastronomic extravaganza that promises to showcase India's culinary diversity from the North East to the mainland has kicked off in New Delhi with great enthusiasm. The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav & Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Food Festival, that started on August 18 set the stage for a delightful journey through the nation's vibrant culinary tapestry.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju graced the festival with his presence, highlighting its significance. "This is not just a food festival, but a cultural celebration. Even Arunachal has made its mark here," he remarked, underlining the importance of Northeastern states participating in showcasing their unique cuisines as a part of the tourism initiative. Rijiju shared his delight in witnessing the preparation and enjoyment of traditional Arunachali dishes, emphasizing the intention to promote similar events in the future.

The Bhawans of Northeastern states, along with others, have been transformed into vibrant hubs of gastronomy and cultural exchange. With the Ministry of Tourism collaborating with State Governments and Union Territories, this festival aims to tantalize taste buds while introducing visitors to the rich culinary heritage from across the nation.

More than a mere celebration of flavors, the festival bridges diverse cultures and traditions, fostering a sense of unity. It features state-specific cuisines, unveiling the hidden treasures of each region while promoting cultural harmony.

Enthusiastic participation from 23 States and Union Territories has turned State Sadans and Bhawans into immersive culinary experiences. Patrons have the chance to savor an array of delectable dishes, learn about regional culinary practices, and embrace the essence of each state's gastronomic identity.

Visitors can embark on a culinary journey, from Arunachal Pradesh's signature dishes to the royal feasts of Rajasthan, and from the intricate flavors of Bihar to Madhya Pradesh's culinary gems. States like Uttarakhand, Odisha, Gujarat, Assam, Mizoram, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Chattisgarh, Nagaland, and more offer a tantalizing medley of flavors.

Beyond indulging palates, the festival also showcases the rich heritage of various states. Traditional handicraft exhibitions allow visitors to explore the artistic and cultural dimensions that define each region.