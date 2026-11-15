Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday, November 15 inaugurated several long-pending development projects in Arunachal Pradesh's Aalo East Assembly constituency in West Siang district.

The projects include a multipurpose market shed and school buildings at Kombo and Logum Jini, aimed at strengthening local infrastructure and improving facilities for residents.

Arunachal Pradesh Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini welcomed Rijiju, state Education Minister P.D. Sona and other dignitaries at the inauguration ceremony. Jini thanked the Union minister for sanctioning various development projects in Aalo township and other parts of the constituency.

Addressing the gathering, Rijiju described West Siang as an emerging centre of development and assured residents that infrastructure and development initiatives in the district would continue.

He also said that the long-pending issue concerning the Bame-Akajan road had been resolved, adding that the road had been declared a national highway.

The programme was attended by Aalo East MLA Topin Ete, West Siang Deputy Commissioner Mindo Loyi, Superintendent of Police Kardak Riba and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nyali Bagra.

The Union minister's joint secretary, heads of various government departments, senior citizens and local residents were also present at the event.