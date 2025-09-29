Union Minister Kiren Rijiju lays foundation stones for PMJVK projects in Arunachal's Yazali

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, laid the foundation stone for three significant development projects under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) during a ceremony at Yazali, Keyi Panyor district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The projects launched include the infrastructure development of the Primary Health Centre at Joram, the infrastructure strengthening of the Community Health Centre at Yazali, and the installation of solar street lamps at Peni village.

Addressing the gathering, Rijiju reaffirmed the Union Government’s commitment to extending developmental support to Keyi Panyor district, assuring that such initiatives would continue to address the essential needs of the region.

Following the foundation stone laying, the Union Minister also interacted with the local business community at Yazali market, where he highlighted the benefits of the new GST reforms. He further encouraged entrepreneurs and traders to promote local products, emphasizing the role of self-reliance in economic growth.

The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Nabam Rebia, MLA Nari-Koyu Tojir Kadu, Chairman of APEDA Er. Taba Tedir, ZPC Keyi Panyor Smti Likha Sangchore ji, Deputy Commissioner Smti Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, Superintendent of Police Angad Mehta, ADC Yachuli Likha Teji, and several PRI leaders of the district.