In a recent tweet, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized India's sovereign right to develop its border regions and reiterated that every Indian citizen has the absolute right to visit all parts of the country's territory. The statement comes in the wake of China's release of a fourth list of 30 new names for various places along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Rijiju says, "China has given some kind of names to some places in Arunachal Pradesh...We are very upset and totally reject these kinds of activities by the Chinese Govt. Our Govt, External Affairs Ministry has responded appropriately. I feel China is very nervous. Earlier these border areas were left underdeveloped during Congress' time...Chinese were very happy with the Congress Govt because Congress had the policy not to develop the border areas. PM Modi has reversed the negative border policy of the Congress party...China is feeling uncomfortable...That is why they are resorting to this unethical conduct...This is not 1962 India...If we are disturbed then we will respond...Nobody can change our status...What Congress says is basically furthering the propaganda of China..."

He further state “India has the sovereign right to develop its border area and every Indian has the absolute right to visit every part of its territory. PM Narendra Modi Ji has changed the Congress policy of keeping our border underdeveloped and made border villages as first villages of our country”.

Rijiju praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming the Congress policy of neglecting border areas, stating that PM Modi has prioritized the development of border villages, making them the forefront of the nation's progress.

This statement underscores the government's commitment to enhancing infrastructure and amenities in border regions, ensuring the well-being and prosperity of residents living in these areas.

Rijiju's remarks come amidst ongoing efforts by the Indian government to bolster border security and accelerate socio-economic development in frontier regions.