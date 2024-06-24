Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed his positive outlook on ensuring smooth coordination as the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced today. In a post on X, Rijiju extended a warm welcome to all the newly elected members of Parliament and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting them in his role.

"The First Session of the 18th Lok Sabha begins today, the 24th of June. I welcome all the newly elected Hon'ble members. I shall be always available to assist the members as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. I'm positively looking forward to co-ordination to run the house," Rijiju stated.

As the session gets underway, the focus will be on fostering productive dialogue, debate and cooperation to ensure the smooth operation of parliamentary proceedings.