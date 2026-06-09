Union Minister Pabitra Margherita lauds Arunachal's development, lays foundation for Ziro handloom complex

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, on Tuesday, June 9, hailed Arunachal Pradesh's progress in infrastructure development and preservation of indigenous traditions, describing the state as an integral part of India's cultural heritage.

Addressing weavers, handicraft artisans and district officials during his visit to Lower Subansiri district, Margherita said Arunachal Pradesh occupies a special place in India's cultural identity and reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to promoting traditional crafts and strengthening local livelihoods.

The minister also praised Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu for his leadership in advancing development while safeguarding the state's rich tribal heritage, according to an official statement.

During the visit, Margherita laid the foundation stone for the Ziro Handloom Marketing Complex, a project aimed at providing local weavers with a dedicated platform to showcase and market their products. He said the facility would strengthen the handloom sector and create better market opportunities for artisans across the region.

As part of efforts to support traditional crafts, the minister distributed specialised toolkits to local artisans under the Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme. The initiative is expected to enhance productivity and contribute to the preservation of indigenous tribal craftsmanship.

Margherita received a traditional welcome from district administration officials and community leaders upon his arrival in Ziro.

He later visited the Siddheshwarnath Temple at Kardo and attended a breakfast meeting hosted by local MLA Hage Appa, where developmental issues and future opportunities for the Ziro Valley region were discussed.

Before departing for Palin in Kra Daadi district, the minister reviewed the implementation of ongoing central government initiatives in the textiles and development sectors with district officials. He stressed the need for effective delivery of government schemes to ensure maximum benefits reach the people.