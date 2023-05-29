In Itanagar, Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli, showcased the remarkable accomplishments of the BJP government on the occasion of their 9-year completion in Arunachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and BJP Arunachal President Biyuram Wahge extended a warm welcome to the Union Minister, who engaged in an interactive session with the media to shed light on the significant milestones achieved under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a power-packed presentation, the progress of India in becoming a global economic power was highlighted, showcasing the nation's rapid advancement on multiple fronts.

Addressing concerns about the rise in petroleum gas prices from Rs. 400 in 2014 to the current Rs. 1200, the Union Minister attributed the increase to international market rates. He also emphasized that the BJP government had provided free LPG gas connections to 9.6 crore beneficiaries under the Ujwala Yojana, targeting BPL families. Teli expressed the party's desire to bring oil companies under the GST regime, but opposition parties have continuously opposed this move, resulting in varying fuel rates across states.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the tremendous development witnessed by the northeastern states in the nine years of the BJP regime under the leadership of PM Modi. Notably, Arunachal Pradesh, as the largest state in the region, has experienced unprecedented growth. The budget, which was ₹12,000 crores in 2014, has now exceeded Rs. 30,000 crores annually for Arunachal Pradesh. With the support of the central government, digital connectivity and other infrastructural developments have witnessed a significant boost.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has approved the construction of a new 2,500 km highway for Arunachal Pradesh, comprising the Frontier 1,500 km highway connecting West Kameng to remote Vijaynagar and other areas, as well as 1,000 km of interconnectivity between districts. The project will be monitored and executed by the Public Works Department (PWD), Border Roads Organization (BRO), and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL), with the Detailed Project Report (DPR) in an advanced stage.

In a remarkable transformation, numerous defunct advanced landing grounds, inactive since the 1962 Indo-China conflict, have been reactivated and upgraded to meet standard specifications. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction of the Donyi Polo Airport was completed ahead of schedule. The airport's foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in 2019. Additionally, health, education, and tourism infrastructure have undergone substantial improvements.

Arunachal Pradesh has seen the realization of the Digital India Vision, with the implementation of digital schemes throughout the state. Recently, the Minister of Information Technology inaugurated 200 4G towers, including in forward areas, strengthening connectivity.

Addressing crucial gaps in the healthcare sector, the state established its first medical college, the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS). The first batch of students from TRIHMS successfully graduated this year. Furthermore, a Sainik School has been established in Pasighat, with another one underway in Tawang under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

To enhance the rural economy, the state government launched the Atma Nirbhar Bagbani and Krishi Yojana schemes, which have become flagship programs under the leadership of CM Pema Khandu. These initiatives aim to empower more than 7,000 women across the state through self-help groups, providing them with training and incentives for agricultural and horticultural activities.