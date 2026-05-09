Union Minister reviews infrastructure projects in Arunachal’s Lower Siang, flags delays in bridge works

Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) Harsh Malhotra on May 8, undertook a two-day visit to Lower Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, reviewing key infrastructure and welfare projects and interacting with officials, local representatives and residents across multiple sites.

The Minister was accorded a warm welcome at the State Circuit House in Likabali, where he was received by Kardo Nyigyor, ADC Mokar Riba, district officers and Panchayat members.

As part of his first inspection, Malhotra visited the newly constructed Kardu Taipodia District Hospital at Likabali, a facility funded by the Government of India. He carried out a detailed review of hospital infrastructure and held discussions with the District Medical Officer, Medical Superintendent, doctors and staff to assess manpower availability and medical equipment requirements.

The Minister assured the hospital administration that concerns regarding shortages of staff and equipment would be taken up with the Prime Minister’s Office and the concerned ministries for appropriate action.

He then inspected a Jal Jeevan Mission drinking water project at Likabali, interacting with engineers and beneficiaries to review the progress and implementation of the scheme aimed at ensuring household tap water supply.

In the afternoon, Malhotra visited PM SHRI Upper Primary School in Silli village, where he interacted with school authorities, Gaon Burhas, School Management Committee members and villagers. Expressing concern over low student enrolment despite adequate infrastructure and population availability, he stressed the need for greater community participation in improving education outcomes.

Highlighting the importance of women’s education, the Minister urged stronger implementation of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative and emphasised that the 33 per cent reservation for women should translate into meaningful empowerment outcomes. He also called on teachers to preserve and promote local cultural heritage through education.

Later, the Minister visited oil palm nursery projects at Dipa, Seren, Pam and Old Deka villages, where he interacted with farmers and experts on the scope of expanding oil palm cultivation as a potential livelihood source in the region.

During his inspection of PMGSY roads from Likabali, Malhotra reviewed ongoing works under the State Rural Works Department and conducted spot verification of road and bridge quality. He expressed dissatisfaction over delays in the completion of a bridge over the Pale River at Pale village.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the Mongu Banggo Society regarding the deteriorating condition of the bridge over the Silli River, the Minister assured residents that he would take up the matter with the concerned ministry on priority for urgent corrective action.