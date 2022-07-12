MOS Education minister Subhas Sarkar visited Arunachal’s Longding district to take stock of various centrally sponsored schemes and their proper implementation.

Subhas Sarkar took stock of various centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) in Longding as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

During a review meeting at the DC’s conference hall in the Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, Sarkar commended the administration’s efforts.

He said, "I understand that there are difficulties, but we should have a proactive attitude and endeavour towards turning challenges into opportunities."

He suggested to the officials concerned that they regularly interact with the ground level workers to boost their morale.

He further spoke about the need to create awareness about all the schemes, so that more people may receive the benefits of the government’s initiatives.

Sarkar also interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes and assured them that the government is committed to working for the people.

Following the meeting, he visited Senua village, where he inaugurated a rainwater harvesting plant and interacted with the panchayat leaders and the public.

MOS Subhas Sarkar was accompanied by RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, Longding MLA Tanpho Wangnaw, Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu, Nampong MLA Laisam Simai, KVIB chairman Dominic Tadar, and others.