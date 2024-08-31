Union Minister of State for Steel and Industries, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma during a visit to the 'Vibrant Village' Gelling near the Sino-India border stated that Arunachal's Upper Siang district has huge potential for tourism development.

Appreciating the natural beauty and pleasant weather of the area, Varma stated, "Arunachal Pradesh is more important from a defence point of view and the government of India is committed to extending all kinds of assistance for its economic growth."

He further extended gratitude to the people of the area for their hospitality and expressed happiness on being the "first Union minister to visit Gelling."

Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) is a centrally sponsored scheme announced in the Union Budget 2022 that envisages coverage of border villages on the Northern Border having sparse population, limited connectivity and infrastructure.

Furthermore, he emphasised PM Modi's focus on the development of the Northeast, stating that his visit comes as per directives from the PM's office that at least one union minister has to visit one of the NE states every fortnight to review the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes.

Responding to a proposal to establish a Buddha Park at Gelling Circle, the minister assured it would be considered.

Earlier, Varma inspected the ongoing construction work of the civil terminal, Ledum suspension bridge and Tuting monastery and attended a meeting at Tuting and reviewed all ongoing central schemes with heads of offices.

He urged government officials to work towards the development of the area.