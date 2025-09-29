Union MoS Tokhan Sahu reviews urban affairs projects in Arunachal, assures support for state’s development

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, began his two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, September 28, holding a review meeting with the State’s Urban Affairs Department at the State Guest House in the Capital.

The meeting, chaired by State Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja, was attended by Advisor to Minister and local MLA Techi Kasso, Commissioner (Urban Affairs) Vivek Pandey (IAS), Director of Housing, Director of Town Planning, and Chief Executive Officers of the Itanagar and Pasighat Smart City Corporations, among others.

Commissioner Pandey made a detailed presentation on the status of ongoing centrally sponsored and Smart City projects. He lauded the progress of the Pasighat Smart City and informed that several key projects under Itanagar Smart City have already been commissioned, while others are nearing inauguration.

In his opening remarks, Minister Balo Raja expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued support to the Northeast, noting the government’s efforts in deputing Union Ministers and senior officials to address issues on the ground. Highlighting the challenges faced by the State—such as low population density, difficult terrain, and harsh weather—Raja urged the Centre for special consideration when sanctioning project proposals.

Techi Kasso, in his welcome address, thanked the visiting Union Minister for the Ministry’s initiatives in supporting urban development in Arunachal Pradesh.

Concluding the session, Union MoS Tokhan Sahu expressed satisfaction over the progress made by the State in implementing urban projects and assured all possible support from the Centre to strengthen development in towns and cities.

The Minister is scheduled to visit Ziro on Tuesday, September 30 to review project activities in the district.