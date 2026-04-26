United Christian Forum writes to Manipur CM, calls for urgent action to address escalating crisis

The United Christian Forum (UCF) has written to Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh expressing deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the state and calling for urgent, decisive measures to restore peace and stability.

In a letter dated April 25 from Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, Toko Teki, spokesperson for the North East region of the UCF, described the ongoing unrest in Manipur as a “grave and escalating humanitarian crisis.” He stated that continued violence between communities has resulted in loss of lives, destruction of homes, displacement of families, and a pervasive climate of fear among civilians.

The communication highlighted the disproportionate impact of the unrest on vulnerable populations, including women, children, and the elderly. It noted that many families have been forced to flee their homes without assurance of return, while even places traditionally regarded as safe havens have not been spared.

The UCF underscored the need for visible and effective governance to restore public confidence. It stated that citizens are looking to the government for protection, enforcement of the rule of law, and assurance of justice. The letter warned that prolonged inaction could deepen public distress and erode trust in institutions.

While expressing concern, the organisation also acknowledged the efforts of the state government, noting the Chief Minister’s continued engagement with stakeholders and policy initiatives aimed at restoring normalcy.

The forum further appealed to key community-based organisations, including the United Naga Council, Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, and Kuki Inpi Manipur, to work collectively towards peace and reconciliation.

Calling for unity across community and identity lines, the UCF emphasised the importance of compassion, mutual respect, and adherence to shared human values in addressing the crisis. It reiterated its support for efforts aimed at restoring peace and assured continued prayers for those in positions of governance.

The letter concluded with an appeal for sustained and coordinated action to enable displaced families to return home and rebuild their lives in a secure environment.