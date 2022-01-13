ITANAGAR: Arunachal capital Itanagar is witnessing a 36-hour peaceful bandh starting from 5 am today given by All Nyishi youth association demanding Chief Minister Pema Khandu's resignation over corruption charges.

The administration shut down internet services for 48 hours.

The All Nyishi Youth Association has accused the chief minister of corruption which the government's spokesperson has termed as "vague and baseless."

All the shops and market and government establishments remained closed in the capital city Itanagar.

Only pharmacies and medicals were seen open, while their was a huge deployment of para military forces collaboration with state police.

A single lady was seen selling her vegetables on street.

The administration has vide an executive order already declared the 36-hour bandh call as "illegal" and has directed the said organization to refrain/ desist from enforcing the proposed bandh.

Deputy commissioner of Capital Talo Potom has further appealed to the residents of the Capital Complex to “go fearlessly about their normal routine life” during the proposed bandh period.

Briefing the press, the DC informed that the executive members of ANYA were called to his office on Tuesday and were requested to call off/cancel the proposed bandh call but the members of protesting organization are adamant for resignation of tje Chief Minister alleging his involvement in huge corruption.

The DC informed that one of the executive member of said organization has already been arrested and produced before the DC and detained for judicial custody for 12 days. More than fifty suspected youths were arrested by capital police.

Superintendent of Police of Shi yomi district Gothombu Dajangju who is in charge of security for Zero point area of Itanagar, talking to media informed that the situation is normal and no reports of violence have been reported and abundant deployment of forces has been installed in every book and corner of the capital, while some suspected youths are being detained by the police as a precautionary measure.

Lokam Tasar, a BJP MLA, condemned the bandh callers for giving a 36 hour capital bandh. Tassar talking to media said that bandh call is a harassment to the common public and those who work as daily wage earners.

On the allegations on the Chief Minister, Tassar said, "There is court and even RTI

Department is there where one can go to get justice, why to label baseless allegations on head of the government?"

Reiterating its demand for Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s resignation over several corruption charges, the All Nyishi Youth Association president Byabang Joram today gave bandh call.

Addressing a press conference here, ANYA president Byabang Joram said, “We only sought clarification from the government. But it seems the government is not serious about allegations."

Byabang Joram stated that Chief Minister Pema khandu who belongs from a royal family himself is doing contract works in name of his firms and firms that belong to his family members. On other side common contractors are not getting their pending bills of their completed works.

Meanwhile, thirteen MLAs of one of the largest community Nyishi of Arunachal today extended their support to the present BJP Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

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