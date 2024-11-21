Kathy Giles-Diaz, the Consul General at the US Consulate in Kolkata, visited the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum in Itanagar today, accompanied by Elizabeth Lee, Director of the American Centre Kolkata and Public Affairs Officer, and other delegates from the US Consulate.

The team was warmly received by Sangeet Dubey, APCS, Director of Research, and the museum staff.

The visit aimed to explore Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage and promote international collaboration in preserving cultural and historical artefacts.

Dr. K. Dey, DDR (M&A), and N. Ray, Keeper of the Museum, provided a guided tour, showcasing the museum’s unique artefacts and dioramas that depict the lifestyles of the various tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Consul General was impressed by the museum’s diverse and intricate collections, which include traditional attire, tools, crafts, and historical objects that reflect the cultural vibrancy of Arunachal’s indigenous communities. Kathy Giles-Diaz expressed admiration for the museum's efforts to preserve and present the state’s heritage, stating: “Museums and cultural institutions like this one serve as repositories of vast history and knowledge that are invaluable not just to your citizens, but to the world. They play a vital role in fostering community pride, promoting tourism, and encouraging an appreciation of local history and culture.”



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Giles-Diaz pledged support for initiatives to protect archaeological sites, artefacts, and traditional cultural expressions, emphasizing the global importance of preserving such treasures. She noted that cultural preservation not only safeguards heritage but also promotes cross-cultural understanding and community growth.

The visit underscores the growing interest of international institutions in Arunachal Pradesh’s heritage and reflects a shared commitment to preserving cultural diversity. Officials from the museum expressed hope that such engagements would lead to future collaborations in research, tourism, and cultural exchange.

The visit concluded with an interactive session, where the Consul General and her team shared ideas with museum officials, strengthening ties between the United States and Arunachal Pradesh through cultural diplomacy.