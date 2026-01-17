VB-G RAM G Act a game changer for rural India: Arunachal Deputy CM

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on January 17, described the VB-G RAM G Act as a “decisive and visionary reform” that reinforces India’s commitment to rural empowerment and inclusive growth.

Addressing reporters in Namsai district, Mein said the Act, envisioned under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, provides a legal assurance of 125 days of employment in rural areas, while strengthening livelihood opportunities and village-level infrastructure.

Calling it a landmark piece of legislation, the deputy chief minister said the Act expands employment security and focuses on the creation of durable assets that would serve rural communities for generations. He noted that the Act prioritises sustainable asset creation in key sectors such as water management, rural connectivity, agricultural support and disaster preparedness.

Mein said the emphasis on building long-term assets would not only generate employment but also improve productivity and resilience in rural India.

Highlighting the importance of decentralised governance, he said the framework places gram sabhas and panchayats at the centre of planning and execution, ensuring that development works reflect local needs and aspirations. He added that people’s participation would be the backbone of effective implementation.

Referring to transparency and accountability, Mein said the Act incorporates digital monitoring systems, enhanced financial transparency, and provisions that align employment with agricultural cycles, thereby improving efficiency and farmer welfare.

According to the deputy chief minister, these measures would help reduce leakages and ensure that benefits reach the intended households in a timely manner.