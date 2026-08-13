Vehicle plunges into Lohit River in Arunachal, one dead and six injured

One person died, and six others were injured after a vehicle plunged into the Lohit River in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district on Thursday morning, officials said.

The accident took place around 9.30 am near the Government Residential School at Sarti, when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, Anjaw deputy commissioner Millo Kojin said.

According to Kojin, the driver fled the spot immediately after the vehicle fell into the river.

The district administration requisitioned personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) stationed in Tezu, in neighbouring Lohit district, as police and local residents launched a rescue operation.

Rescuers managed to pull seven passengers from the river, with one person found dead at the scene. Four of the survivors suffered severe injuries and were being provided medical assistance.

Search operations continued along the river to determine whether anyone else may have been swept away by the strong currents.

Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul expressed grief over the incident and directed local authorities to mobilise all available resources for the rescue and relief operation.

"I have strictly directed the local administration, district police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to deploy full resources and extend every possible support on the ground. We are closely monitoring the situation," Pul said in a statement.

She offered condolences to the family of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Police have registered a case and launched a search for the driver, who remains absconding. Rescue teams are continuing to monitor the affected stretch of the Lohit River.