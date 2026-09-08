Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan arrives in Itanagar on two-day Arunachal visit

Vice President of India C. P. Radhakrishnan arrived in Itanagar on September 8 on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

He was received at Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi, by Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. Gen. K. T. Parnaik (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The Vice President was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Arunachal Pradesh Police upon his arrival.

Following his arrival, Radhakrishnan was accorded a traditional reception at Lok Bhavan, where members of various indigenous communities of Arunachal Pradesh, dressed in traditional attire, welcomed him. The reception showcased the state’s diverse cultural identity, characterised by its rich mosaic of tribes, traditions, languages and customs.

Welcoming the Vice President, Governor Lt. Gen. K. T. Parnaik expressed confidence that the visit would inspire the people of Arunachal Pradesh. He said the Vice President’s interaction with the people and encouragement towards the state’s developmental aspirations would strengthen confidence and enthusiasm, particularly among the younger generation.

A specially curated cultural programme titled ‘The Land of Cultures and Traditions’ was organised at the Durbar Hall of Lok Bhavan in honour of the Vice President.

The programme featured musical and dance performances highlighting India’s cultural unity and Arunachal Pradesh’s vibrant heritage. Students of the Department of Fine Arts and Music, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh, presented two compositions rooted in the tradition of Hindustani Classical Music.

The musical presentation was followed by performances of Bharatanatyam and Kathak by students of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya and Jomu Norbu Khrimey Public School, Itanagar.

Artists also presented Rikam Pada, one of Arunachal Pradesh’s cherished traditional dances, showcasing the state’s indigenous cultural heritage. The evening also featured a patriotic song rendered by Mibi Nyodu Taring, Staff Artist of the Department of Art & Culture.

Later, Governor Parnaik hosted a State Banquet in honour of the Vice President at Siddhartha Hall, Lok Bhavan. Members of the State Cabinet, Members of Parliament and other distinguished guests attended the banquet.

The occasion provided an opportunity for interaction and exchange of views on the progress, development and future aspirations of Arunachal Pradesh.