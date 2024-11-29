Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is all set to visit Arunachal Pradesh for a one-day trip on November 30, to attend the convocation of a central university in the state.

An official stated that Dhankhar will also address a special session of the eighth legislative assembly of the northeastern state before returning to New Delhi.

During the visit, he will attend the 22nd convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) for the 2023-24 academic session.

The last time Dhankhar had visited the northeastern state was in February, 2024 to attend the Statehood Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, had on November 28 chaired the second meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to plan the agenda for the upcoming one-day session on November 30.

The meeting was attended by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pasang D Sona, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and BAC members Nikh Kamin, Thangwang Wangham, and Oken Tayeng.