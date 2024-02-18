Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is poised to embark on a significant two-day maiden journey to Arunachal Pradesh, commencing on February 20. His visit aligns with the state's commemoration of its 38th Statehood Day, with a series of official engagements scheduled, according to official sources.

Dhankhar's itinerary includes attending the 38th Statehood Day celebration at the picturesque Indira Gandhi Park and participating in various official programs. Notably, he will also be present at the state award ceremony at Raj Bhawan on February 21, honoring distinguished individuals for their contributions.

The Vice President's visit assumes added significance against the backdrop of recent disruptions in the parliamentary sphere. Instances of skipped questions, suspensions of opposition MPs, and personal attacks have cast a shadow over the decorum of the nation's highest legislative body.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the Statehood Day celebrations and the award ceremony, measures have been put in place to maintain public peace and tranquility. An executive order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been issued by Capital Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom, restricting gatherings within a 500-meter radius of Raj Bhavan from February 19 to 21, with exemptions for authorized individuals.