The week-long Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan in the 5-Kalaktang Constituency has concluded, leaving a notable impact on agricultural development in the region. Initiated on 29th May, the campaign engaged farmers across several villages, including Shergaon, Jigaon, and Rupa.

This grassroots initiative provided a platform for farmers to gain exposure to government schemes and scientific methods relevant to agriculture.

The campaign was more than a simple outreach effort, offering a dynamic platform for awareness and empowerment among farmers. It included informative sessions led by scientists from ICAR-NRC on Yak and experts from KVK West Kameng. These sessions were designed to be both informative and practical, helping farmers integrate new techniques into their practices.

One of the highlights of the Abhiyan was the involvement of Hon’ble MLA Shri Tseten Chombay Ji, who attended sessions in Rupa and Kalaktang. His participation underscored the government's commitment to supporting farmers in achieving self-reliance and prosperity. His guidance was seen as inspirational by the local farming community, emphasising the benefits of government initiatives.



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This campaign illustrated the power of coordinated efforts between the government, scientists, local leaders, and community members. It exemplified the spirit of “Viksit Bharat through Vikshit Krishi,” aligning with the national vision of inclusive development and sustainable agriculture. The collaborative approach ensured that the farmers were at the centre of these initiatives, fostering a productive exchange of knowledge.

The Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan has proven that real change begins at the grassroots level and, with appropriate support, can grow into a movement of progress. This initiative serves as a testament to how strategic partnerships and community engagement can lead to meaningful advancements in the agricultural sector.

Overall, the campaign reaffirmed the government's dedication to agricultural development in West Kameng, highlighting the importance of empowering farmers through education and technology. The success of the Abhiyan represents a significant step forward in achieving sustainable agricultural growth in the region.