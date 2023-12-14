In a significant outreach effort to bring government schemes and initiatives closer to the grassroots, the remote border town of Hollongi, situated on the Arunachal-Assam boundary, bore witness to the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. The program, aimed at creating awareness about the benefits of various government schemes, reached the denizens of Hollongi, leaving a lasting impact on the local community.

Local MLA Tana Hali Tara, along with government officials, welcomed the Yatra at the Government Upper Primary School amidst the enthusiastic participation of school children. The event featured a recorded message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a pledge video, and inspiring testimonials from successful beneficiaries through "Meri Kahani Meri Zubani."

The festivities included the felicitation of women achievers and local sportspersons, celebrating the achievements of Gram Panchayats, health camps, new enrollments in PM Ujjwala Yojana, KCC enrollments, and recognition of My Bharat volunteers.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a nationwide effort to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. The Yatra, now reaching the far corners of Hollongi, is a crucial step in bringing government schemes directly to the people, ensuring they benefit from state and central programs.

Local MLA Tana Hali Tara emphasized the special focus of the Yatra on the development and progress of tribal communities. "The Yatra must reach every corner of the state, and sincere efforts must be made to ensure that targeted people avail benefits from state and central government schemes and programs," he urged.

Furthermore, the Yatra aligns with the state-level "Viksit Bharat@2047: Voice of Youth" campaign, engaging the youth in shaping the nation's plans, priorities, and goals. The visionary initiative aims to propel India toward comprehensive development by 2047, marking the 100th year of its independence.

Viksit Bharat @2047 envisions economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance as integral components of India's transformation into a developed nation. As the Yatra continues its journey, it brings hope and empowerment to the people of Hollongi, contributing to the larger mission of a developed and prosperous India by 2047.