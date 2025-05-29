In a concerted effort to promote sustainable agriculture and enhance farmers’ income, the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA) was officially launched in the remote Gipulin village of Dibang Valley district, Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiative was inaugurated by Women & Child Development and Science & Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul, in the presence of local MLA and Tourism Advisor Mopi Mihu, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Theko Tayu, and Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora. The event also witnessed participation from senior scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Anini and heads of various departments.

As part of the outreach programme, the Minister distributed soil health cards and hybrid seeds to farmers, reinforcing the government's push toward scientific and sustainable farming practices. She also flagged off two Krishi Raths, mobile units equipped to educate, inform, and motivate farmers about modern agricultural techniques.

The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, spearheaded by the Union Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, is a nationwide campaign aimed at:

Doubling farmers’ income,

Creating awareness of central agricultural schemes,

Providing doorstep access to essential agricultural services and advisories.

The campaign reflects the Centre’s broader vision of building a self-reliant and technologically empowered agricultural sector across India's remotest regions.