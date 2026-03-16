Wall collapse during landslide kills four labourers in Itanagar

At least four labourers were killed and three others injured after a wall collapsed during a landslide at Niti Vihar in Itanagar on March 16, police said.



According to Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar, the incident occurred around 4 pm following continuous heavy rainfall in the area.



The landslide, triggered by persistent rain, caused a wall at the worksite to give way, sending mud and debris sliding down and burying seven labourers working there.



Rescue teams rushed to the spot and managed to pull out all seven workers from the debris. However, four of them were declared dead by doctors, while the remaining three sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.



“Continuous rain made the mud dense and unstable, which made it difficult for rescue teams to determine the exact location of the trapped workers. Despite the challenges, the teams made every effort to recover them,” Basar said.



The deceased have been identified as Choki Tasar (23), Godak Raja (30), Godak Tabin (35) and Ratan Barman (26).