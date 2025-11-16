Walong Day concludes with patriotic fervour, Arunachal Deputy CM leads tributes to 1962 heroes

The closing ceremony of Walong Day was held today, November 16, with an atmosphere filled with patriotism, remembrance and reverence for the Indian soldiers who fought bravely in the 1962 Sino-Indian War. Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein graced the event, calling it a moment of immense pride to stand on ground where “history breathes and bravery echoes through every hill.”

MLA and Minister Dasanglu Pul paid heartfelt tribute to the soldiers of 1962, describing them as warriors who “stood their ground, fought fearlessly and defended the motherland with unmatched courage.” She said the legacy of their sacrifice continues to inspire future generations.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of several distinguished dignitaries, including MLAs Dr Mohesh Chai, Mopi Mihu and Puinnyo Apum, Lt. General Ram Chander Tiwari, GOC-in-C Eastern Command, and Lt. General A. S. Pendharkar, GOC 3 Corps. Esteemed Army veterans and the Deputy Commissioners of Anjaw and Lohit districts were also in attendance.

Walong Day, commemorated annually on November 14, honours the courage of Indian soldiers who fought in the Battle of Walong, one of the fiercest battles of the 1962 conflict. The Indian Army observes month-long remembrance activities leading up to November 16, holding various events to pay homage to the soldiers’ extraordinary valour and supreme sacrifice.

The closing ceremony reinforced the enduring message of patriotism and gratitude towards the heroes whose bravery remains etched in the nation’s history.