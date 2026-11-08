Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has invited groups opposing the proposed Siang Multipurpose Project for further discussions, maintaining that the state government’s position on the project remains focused on engaging with local communities.

Mein said there was no difference between his position and that of Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the issue, adding that the government would speak with one voice.

“There is no difference of opinion on this issue from my side. I stand with the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” Mein said.

Clarifying the government's position, he said both he and the Chief Minister had consistently referred to the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) rather than announcing plans to construct a dam.

“When have we ever spoken about building a dam? You can check your archives. Search and see whether Chowna Mein has ever spoken about constructing a dam. Has the Chief Minister ever said that?” he said.

Mein reiterated that the government's approach had been to hold discussions with affected communities and address their concerns before taking the matter forward.

He said he had earlier invited community leaders to Itanagar for discussions and subsequently held another round of talks with members of the Adi-Galo Welfare Society at his residence.

“What we have always said is that we need to engage in discussions with the people,” he said, adding that he remained open to further dialogue with groups opposing the project.