Weapon and equipment display deepens military–civil bond at Pineapple Festival in Arunachal’s West Siang

The Indian Army showcased its operational strength and people-centric approach through a Weapon and Equipment Display organised during the Pineapple Festival at Bagra in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district.

The initiative seamlessly blended defence awareness with cultural celebration, reinforcing the Army’s commitment to community outreach and national integration in the frontier state.

The display, organised by local military authorities, emerged as a major highlight of the festival, drawing enthusiastic participation from villagers, students, and youth from across the region. Visitors were offered guided interactions and hands-on familiarisation with military equipment, providing rare first-hand insight into the Indian Army’s professionalism, preparedness, and technological capabilities.

The event was graced by Tsering Lhamu, MLA, as Chief Guest, along with Topin Ete, MLA, and Nyali Bagra, ZPC, whose presence underscored the importance of strengthening ties between the Armed Forces and civil society. The dignitaries commended the Indian Army’s proactive outreach, noting that integrating such initiatives with local festivals fosters mutual trust, confidence, and understanding among the people.

Officials highlighted that the Weapon & Equipment Display not only enhanced awareness about national defence but also inspired young minds by showcasing the discipline, dedication, and service ethos of the Armed Forces. The initiative was particularly significant in encouraging youth engagement and instilling a sense of pride and responsibility towards the nation.

By embedding defence outreach within a major cultural event, the Indian Army reaffirmed its enduring commitment to military–civil fusion in Arunachal Pradesh. The initiative stands as a testament to the Army’s role beyond security—strengthening social bonds, promoting awareness, and reinforcing its deep-rooted connection with the people it serves in the region.