In a move to streamline the enforcement of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, the Arunachal Pradesh government has ordered the immediate suspension of all weekly markets within the administrative limits of West Kameng District.





The directive comes in the wake of a high-level meeting held on April 30, 2025, chaired by the Hon’ble Minister (Home), Government of Arunachal Pradesh.





As per the official order, all existing permits and licenses granted to individuals, vendors, and associations for operating local weekly markets have been revoked with immediate effect. Authorities have been directed to ensure that no weekly market activities take place in any colony, sector, or locality under the district’s jurisdiction until further notice.





The directive further warns that any violation of the order will attract strict administrative and legal action under relevant laws.





The Superintendent of Police, West Kameng District, Bomdila, has been tasked with ensuring the effective and uncompromising implementation of the order in both letter and spirit.





The decision is part of a broader strategy aimed at tightening the implementation framework for the ILP system, which regulates the entry of non-residents into the state and ensures demographic and cultural safeguards.