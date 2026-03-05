West Bengal tourist caught stealing Buddha idol from Tawang Monastery

A tourist from West Bengal was apprehended in Itanagar for allegedly stealing religious items from two prominent sites, including the revered Tawang Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on March 5.

According to police, the accused, a 54-year-old man, was traced and detained after CCTV footage of the theft went viral on social media. Arunachal Pradesh Police launched an investigation after the footage showed the man stealing a Buddha idol and other sacred articles from the monastery premises.

Kato Tasso said a Buddha idol was stolen from Tawang Monastery, which is regarded as the largest monastery in India. Additionally, a pair of Tingsha cymbals and two metal butter lamps were reportedly taken from the Giant Buddha Statue Park.

Police later tracked down the suspect on Wednesday morning and recovered all the stolen items from his possession. The recovered articles are estimated to be worth between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000.

However, officials said the monastery authorities decided not to pursue the matter further after the stolen items were recovered. The caretaker monk and the monastery management reportedly pardoned the tourist after he expressed regret for the act.

Police also obtained a written undertaking from the accused in which he admitted his mistake and promised not to repeat such behaviour. He also assured authorities that he would respect religious sentiments at sacred places in the future.

Officials said the man had arrived in Tawang with his wife on March 2 for a vacation when the incident occurred.