West Kameng DC reviews operations at Kimi Hydro Power Station; emphasises safety, efficiency during visit

West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Dr Dilip Kumar conducted an official visit to the Kimi Hydro Power Station (KaPHS) operated by NEEPCO Limited, to assess the functioning and operational status of the project.

He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Thrizino Topek Kakki and the Assistant Commissioner of Buragaon during the visit.

At the project site, the Deputy Commissioner held discussions with the Head of Project and senior officials, focusing on key operational aspects, including power generation status, infrastructure conditions, maintenance requirements, and overall efficiency of the facility.

The review also covered critical issues related to the project’s functioning, with emphasis on ensuring uninterrupted operations and addressing infrastructural challenges. The Deputy Commissioner stressed the importance of maintaining high safety standards and called for strengthened coordination between the project authorities and the district administration.

Discussions were also held on local area development initiatives and corporate social responsibility programmes undertaken by the project authorities. The Deputy Commissioner highlighted the need for these initiatives to contribute effectively to the welfare of nearby communities.

He further underscored the importance of environmental safeguards and directed strict adherence to regulatory norms in the ongoing operation and maintenance of the hydro power station.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner inspected various facilities at the site and reviewed the overall condition of the project infrastructure.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to extending all necessary support to ensure the smooth and efficient functioning of the project.