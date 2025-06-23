Arunachal: Two suspected drug peddlers nabbed by ADS West Siang police, narcotics seized

The Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) of West Siang Police arrested two individuals allegedly involved in drug peddling during a late-night operation on June 21.

The accused have been identified as Tahir Sheikh and Mofizul Hoque, both permanent residents of Sonapara village in Assam's Dhubri district. The duo was reportedly residing at Kabu Massi in West Siang district at the time of arrest.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs, ADS personnel apprehended the suspects and recovered a quantity of suspected heroin from their possession. The case has been registered under Aalo Police Station Case No. 34/25 under Section 21(a) of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

Authorities are continuing efforts to trace the broader network, including the origin of the narcotics and possible additional recoveries. The arrest is being seen as a significant step in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region.